Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cummins by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

