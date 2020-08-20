Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CYAN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Cyanotech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.