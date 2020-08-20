CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CYGIY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.49.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

