David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $740,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.