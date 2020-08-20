DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $30.80 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,331 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,797,000. Microsoft accounts for about 11.3% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,586.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

