Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $6.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.35 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $114.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $314,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at $355,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,330 shares of company stock worth $6,241,931. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.97.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

