DEEX Price Reaches $0.0068 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, DEEX has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $385,084.71 and approximately $107.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002441 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

