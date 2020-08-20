Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 22.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Delek US by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

