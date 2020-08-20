Dell (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dell to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

