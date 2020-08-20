Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,079.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,437.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

