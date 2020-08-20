Derek Andersen Sells 14,731 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,699,514.88.

SNAP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

