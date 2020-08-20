Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.