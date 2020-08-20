Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.59 ($8.92).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.70 ($10.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

