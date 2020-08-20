Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €48.60 ($57.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.34 ($48.63).

FRA DWNI opened at €43.70 ($51.41) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.24.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

