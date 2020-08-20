Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.95 ($7.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of DEZ stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Thursday. Deutz has a 52 week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of $578.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

