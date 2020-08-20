Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $350,750,000.00 in Stock

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRT stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

