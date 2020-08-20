Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 837.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.