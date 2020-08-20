Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report $55.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 593%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $271.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.29 million, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $370.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.