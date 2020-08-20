Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/24/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

