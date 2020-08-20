Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $8.24. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 893,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $633.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

