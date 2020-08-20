Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $290.49

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.49 and traded as high as $314.00. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $309.10, with a volume of 4,558,960 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.55 ($4.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

