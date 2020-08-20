Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

