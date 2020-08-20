Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.19

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.19 and traded as high as $344.60. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $344.60, with a volume of 644,503 shares changing hands.

DOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($262,727.15).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

