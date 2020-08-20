Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

DEI stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

