Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.07

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.07 and traded as high as $297.20. Drax Group shares last traded at $286.60, with a volume of 1,239,380 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.35).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently -107.38%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 60,902 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($216,568.75).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

