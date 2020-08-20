Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $3.59. Dropcar shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1,079,762 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

