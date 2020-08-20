Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN opened at $72.46 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.