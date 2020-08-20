Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $82,969.30

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $82,969.30 and approximately $80,175.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00091615 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00284495 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039006 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008193 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 818,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,203 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

