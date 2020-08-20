DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

