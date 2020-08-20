Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Eagle Materials worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

