Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Eastgroup Properties worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $890,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

