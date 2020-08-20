eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in eBay by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

