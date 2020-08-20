Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys $250,996.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

