Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ELAN opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.36, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,580 shares of company stock valued at $467,886. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

