Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Elastic worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

