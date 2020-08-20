Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $620.44

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $620.44 and traded as high as $721.50. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $710.50, with a volume of 393,040 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 660 ($8.63) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.41) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 679.82 ($8.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 675.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 620.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($36,546.48).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

