Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.52. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 156,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

