Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.09. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,034,382 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

