Elrond (ERD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.98 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Elrond has a market cap of $254.56 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01757520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00189337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00142681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

