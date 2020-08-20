ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,034.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $33,404.83 and approximately $2,034.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01757520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00189337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00142681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.