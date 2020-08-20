Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

8/7/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

8/6/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

8/5/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$30.00 to C$40.00.

7/22/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$40.00.

7/21/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.50 to C$42.00.

7/8/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

7/6/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

6/26/2020 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Endeavour Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,408.63. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Insiders have sold a total of 65,880 shares of company stock worth $2,182,229 over the last three months.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

