Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDV opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

