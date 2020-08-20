Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLAY. HSBC cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

ENLAY opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

