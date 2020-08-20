Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $36,547.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Energous alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.84. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.