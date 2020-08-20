EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

