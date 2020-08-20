EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:EOG opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

