Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $137.39

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and traded as low as $118.80. Equiniti Group shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 285,702 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.67 ($2.78).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.60. The company has a market cap of $411.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.41 ($2,355.09).

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.