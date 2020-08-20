Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Air Industries Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.