Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ALX Oncology Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($3.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

INZY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

About ALX Oncology

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

