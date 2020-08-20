Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.389-3.428 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

NYSE:EL opened at $213.29 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.40.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

